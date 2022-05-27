Anthony Kolbeck

Marlene Uthe, age 88, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow at the Franklin Cemetery near Chester. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home with a prayer service beginning at 6:45 PM.
Anna M. Williams, age 97, of Madison, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow at the Winfred Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday.
The Class B State Tournament suffered some changes to the tournament schedule yesterday due to the severe weather that went through the Sioux Falls Area. This caused the Madison Bulldogs to have their quarterfinal game moved to today. Madison will now be playing Platte-Geddes/DC/WL today at 12:05pm at Sioux Falls...
The Madison Summer Tennis Program kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday June 1st, for those interested in playing tennis. The program will last until June 30th (five weeks). The younger athletes will practice this year at 10am on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There are about 20 players in the 18u group that...
The South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet wrapped up on Saturday, May 28, at Howard Wood Field and the Madison Bulldogs had a few athletes place high. Kadin Hanscom finished in sixth place in the Class A Long Jump, with a final jump of 20’1 ¾”. The first place finisher, Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche, jumped 21’10 ¾”. Maycee Theede for the Lady Bulldogs placed 15th jump of 15’1 ¾”. The best long jump for the women came from West Central’s Mollie Thornton with a jump of 16’10”.
Rosters for the South Dakota High School All-Star have been released, with two players from Madison High School making the Blue Team. Nathan Ricke, the Bulldogs starting quarterback, made the team along with teammate Camden Buchholtz. Mitchell High School’s Head Coach, Kent VanOverschelde, will lead the Blue Team. The...
One week from today is the Primary Election in South Dakota. Voters statewide will vote on Constitutional Amendment C, while Republican voters will also have a few different races to cast their ballots in. In Lake County, registered Republican voters will vote in the Lake County Commission race, which includes...
