Anthony Kolbeck

The South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet wrapped up on Saturday, May 28, at Howard Wood Field and the Madison Bulldogs had a few athletes place high. Kadin Hanscom finished in sixth place in the Class A Long Jump, with a final jump of 20’1 ¾”. The first place finisher, Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche, jumped 21’10 ¾”. Maycee Theede for the Lady Bulldogs placed 15th jump of 15’1 ¾”. The best long jump for the women came from West Central’s Mollie Thornton with a jump of 16’10”.

MADISON, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO