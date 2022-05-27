ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Two suspects charged after officer-involved shootout and stolen car incidents

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dramatic video captured by Action News Jax moments before the 10:00 show Thursday night shows an SUV barreling through a crime scene in Moncrief.

According to JSO, the driver, 30-year-old Rashard Henderson, had stolen the car just before crashing into the scene of an officer-involved shooting that had happened hours earlier.

Henderson made his first appearance at JSO Friday afternoon. His charges include theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

Willy Moses heard the gunshots of the officer-involved shooting. ”I hear about five or six rounds, that’s it,” he told Action News Jax. Police say they made a traffic stop, and while the driver cooperated, the passenger, 30-year-old Demetrick Manning jumped out of the car and took off running.

JSO says he shot at an officer 10 times – that’s when they returned fire. The suspect was eventually tasered by police.

Thursday night Kiara Clay told Action News Jax her house was struck by bullets. ”My kids are shaken up. They’re like, ‘Mom, this is a lot.’ They’ve never had to experience that. It scared them a lot. This was a close call for them,” she said. Manning, a convicted felon, is charged with attempted murder, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, four counts of violation of probation or community control, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

In the meantime, Moses says he keeps quiet and minds his business. ”When I hear something, that’s it. I ain’t trying to find out,” he said. “I’m just an old man trying to survive.”Action News Jax learned Manning had just gotten out of prison back in January. He is not eligible for bond.

Manning and Henderson are both set to see a judge June 16.

WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shootout outside liquor store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A disagreement between two men outside a liquor store ended with Gainesville Police officers arresting a man for attempted murder. According to the arrest report, the victim approached Antwaine Scott, 31, at the Aloha Liquor store after hearing Scott had been talking about him. The two got into an argument and the victim struck Scott in the face. Scott then threatened to shoot him.
Action News Jax

JSO: Person shot in leg on Merchants Way

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a person shot on 8500 Merchants Way Sunday around 7:30 P.M. The victim is in his late-20s and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. No other individuals have been hurt. The victim has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers respond to incident at Shenandoah Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to a person shot at Shenandoah Avenue in Jacksonville at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 29. The incident has since been determined to be a physical altercation, not a shooting. The incident occurred at Eden Street and Potomac Avenue,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested on drug trafficking charge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after his mother called 911 to come to arrest her son. According to the arrest report, Kaevion Sanders, 29, was arrested Monday after attempting to flee from Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies. After being tased, Sanders attempted to throw a silver item onto the roof but missed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Murder trial for Jacksonville rapper Ksoo delayed after father set to testify

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A trial date for Hakeem Robinson, a Jacksonville rapper known as Ksoo, in the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Adrian Gainer was scrubbed Tuesday. During a pretrial hearing, Robinson’s attorney motioned to have the trial moved back, citing the prosecution’s addition of Abdul Robinson Sr. -- Robinson’s father -- as a witness, along with new discovery material. The state didn’t object, and the judge granted the motion.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man shot in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in an Oakleaf neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8500 block of Merchants Way. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
wchstv.com

Deputy: Man fatally shoots himself following traffic stop

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a man from Jacksonville, Florida fatally shot himself following a traffic stop today in Hurricane. Deputies pulled over a car along Interstate 64 near Hurricane around noon Saturday for a traffic violation. Eggleton said the deputy saw drug paraphernalia...
HURRICANE, WV
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian killed, another hurt in crash on Edgewood Avenue, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 60s was hit by a car Friday night while trying to cross Edgewood Avenue West at Cleveland Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The man died from his injuries. A second person who was crossing the street with the man suffered injuries when he fell in the road, but he was not hit by the car, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJBF

Brunswick Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back. Wilson said one […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
