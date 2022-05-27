Two suspects charged after officer-involved shootout and stolen car incidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dramatic video captured by Action News Jax moments before the 10:00 show Thursday night shows an SUV barreling through a crime scene in Moncrief.

According to JSO, the driver, 30-year-old Rashard Henderson, had stolen the car just before crashing into the scene of an officer-involved shooting that had happened hours earlier.

Henderson made his first appearance at JSO Friday afternoon. His charges include theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

Willy Moses heard the gunshots of the officer-involved shooting. ”I hear about five or six rounds, that’s it,” he told Action News Jax. Police say they made a traffic stop, and while the driver cooperated, the passenger, 30-year-old Demetrick Manning jumped out of the car and took off running.

JSO says he shot at an officer 10 times – that’s when they returned fire. The suspect was eventually tasered by police.

Thursday night Kiara Clay told Action News Jax her house was struck by bullets. ”My kids are shaken up. They’re like, ‘Mom, this is a lot.’ They’ve never had to experience that. It scared them a lot. This was a close call for them,” she said. Manning, a convicted felon, is charged with attempted murder, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, four counts of violation of probation or community control, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

In the meantime, Moses says he keeps quiet and minds his business. ”When I hear something, that’s it. I ain’t trying to find out,” he said. “I’m just an old man trying to survive.”Action News Jax learned Manning had just gotten out of prison back in January. He is not eligible for bond.

Manning and Henderson are both set to see a judge June 16.