A Sandy Hook Advisory Commission member reflects on the group's work and years since

Questions remain about the Simms Fire outside of Montrose earlier this month. There is now a federal moratorium on prescribed burns, put in place a day after the Simms Fire blew up and got out of control, burning down a house, outbuildings, and two RVs. The fire is now under review, just like the Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico, that state's largest wildfire in history, which also started from a prescribed burn. Residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon and Government Springs Road on the border of Ouray County and Montrose County called 911 multiple times, only to be rebuffed. The Ouray County Plaindealer reports some members of the community are former or current firefighters, and warned as early as 2:38 pm on Thursday, May 19th that the fire was out of control. At that point a patrol had walked away from the fire. Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio and Fire Staff Officer Sean Stafford told community members at a public meeting they followed an approved burn plan that included exhaustive requirements for measuring fuels moisture and weather conditions. The Plaindealer reports the Stauffer family, who lost their home, euthanized their cat due to mortal burn injuries.

