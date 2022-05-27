‘It’s very frustrating;’ Areas of destruction remain in Trotwood 3 years after tornado outbreak

Memorial Day Tornadoes: Trotwood damage still visible 3 years later Reminders of the destruction of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak remain in parts of Trotwood near the Westbrooke Village Apartments, three years after the outbreak. (James Rider/Staff)

TROTWOOD — It’s been three years since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak devastated parts of the Miami Valley and in parts of the area, you can still see reminders.

One of the houses heavily damaged was across the street from Aleta and Spencer Keel in Trotwood. Now, three years later, that house, as well as other nearby damaged homes and apartments, hasn’t been taken care of. Aleta called the lack of progress “very frustrating.”

“I think it’s a big problem because it’s been three years. Money has been passed out in various ways for various projects, so I don’t understand why there isn’t a project to get that taken care of,” she said.

One neighbor told News Center 7′s James Rider that cutting the grass would go a long way to making the home on Greenbrook Drive less of an eyesore. Still, Keel wants to see something done.

“Well, naturally I’d like to have them removed if they can’t be repaired. And if this has a condemned sign then it needs to be removed. I don’t care if it’s just an area of green grass that’s fine with me. I’d just like to have the debris and broken house taken away,” she said.

Looking at the house also brings back memories of that night three years ago. Keel said she and her husband were fortunate in that they weren’t displaced from their home, but this damage still makes the feeling a constant reminder.

“It was really not long after we went downstairs that it hit and we did feel the house shake,” she recalled.

She said high winds and storms can cause the biggest anxiety for people who live in the area, but it certainly doesn’t help communities trying to move on to have houses and buildings that haven’t been repaired or demolished sitting around to see everyday.

Memorial Day Tornadoes: Trotwood damage still visible 3 years later Reminders of the destruction of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak remain in parts of Trotwood near the Westbrooke Village Apartments, three years after the outbreak. (James Rider/Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group