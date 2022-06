Earlier this month, Washingtonians were given a fresh opportunity to learn something that Europeans have known for years: biking goes better with beer. The Metropolitan Beer Trail, linking seven breweries and bars along the Metropolitan Branch Trail, is officially open. To further entice riders to travel the length of the trail, there’s a web-based digital passport, with discounts and more — plus anyone who visits all seven destinations gets a free T-shirt.

