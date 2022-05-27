ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

New marina and more in the works along ICW in Gulf Shores

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMq6n_0fskSMEE00

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Dirt is already being moved on a property off County Road 4 West in Gulf Shores and a marina is starting to take shape along the north bank of the Intra Coastal Waterway in Gulf Shores.

“That is the one thing we’ve missed since the beginning of Gulf Shores, some opportunity for water access in a boat,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “We have very little of that.” A development called Waterway Village West could change that and bring so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233TB9_0fskSMEE00
Groundbreaking for Waterway Village West on County Road 4 West in Gulf Shores.

“We are a lifestyle, all service-oriented type development,” said Peter Bos, CEO of Legendary Marine and Yacht Club. He said the first phase will be the Town Center with outdoor venues, multi-use trails, restaurants, retail shops and hotels but it will begin with a state-of-the-art marina.

Baldwin County law enforcement prepare for Memorial Day weekend

“I think we will have the wet marina open by next season, the docks are already here and ready to be installed,” said Bos. “The dry storage building will probably be 15 months before it opens.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSXHx_0fskSMEE00

The building where the announcement was made is what is left from a failed attempt to develop the same property but Craft expects this time will be different. “We’ve had a lot of efforts here but none as well-founded as this one,” said Craft. “Not just founded but funded.”

Lulu’s, Tacky Jacks and Acme Oyster House already have their place on the ICW but they may have even more neighbors soon. Mayor Craft said he expects five more developments will make announcements about property along the ICW in the very near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
getthecoast.com

Drowning near Crab Island

The City of Destin’s Summer Adult Kickball League will begin on Monday, June 20th, at Morgan Sports Center. The league is for ages 17+ with a mandatory captain’s meeting to be held on June 6th, at 6:30 pm at Morgan Sports Center. The meeting will cover league rules,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 5-29-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Popular Pensacola restaurant closes after 18 years

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A popular Pensacola restaurant closed Tuesday after operating in the city for 18 years. Wayne’s Family Diner announced May 9 that the restaurant would close its doors Tuesday, May 31. The restaurant operated at Loblolly Lane near I-10 and Pine Forest Road in Pensacola.  In a Facebook post, staff thanked […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

List of Memorial Day events from South Alabama Veterans Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are plenty of ways to honor America’s war dead on both sides of Mobile Bay–with some Memorial Day observances starting just after dawn. There are so many things happening, odds are there’s something happening near you. At Battleship Memorial Park, you have the annual flag-lowering ceremony starting at 7 at […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Oyster#Retail Shops#Memorial Day Weekend#Urban Construction#Icw#Acme Oyster House
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Fairhope introduces new “flag retirement drop box”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Memorial Day is about remembering the military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country. Plenty of people are flying old glory in front of their homes to honor those lives lost. But for people in Fairhope with flags that are a little older,...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire that made the home “untenable” on Saturday, May 28. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the front door and when they went inside, they found a fire. The fire was under control by 12:50 a.m. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WKRG News 5

Download the WKRG News 5 Hurricane Guide 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As expected, the 2021 Hurricane Season proved to be formidable and had a major impact on the entire Atlantic Basin. Numerous benchmarks were set last year in terms of the number of storms and the total financial costs. The season produced 21 named storms, making it the third-most active season on […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Doc's restaurants to present Taps on Memorial Day

Server and recent college grad Taylor Holley will again play the song at the restaurants. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Doc’s Seafood and Steaks on beach road and Doc’s Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar will present Taps at both locations on Memorial Day. “People are...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of Orange Beach man found in water Sunday

UPDATE: Orange Beach Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found Sunday morning. The body of 51-year-old Danny Williams of Orange Beach was found. According to Orange Beach Police Lt. Trent Johnson, a call went out Friday afternoon at about 3:45 for a swimmer in distress. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy