Washington County, NY

Washington County COVID update for May 27

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Friday, Washington County Public Health released a COVID-19 case update reporting 119 new coronavirus cases. That number includes all positive test results reported from labs and at-home test kits.

As of Friday, 11 Washington County residents were hospitalized for reasons stemming from COVID-19 infection. The county’s 7-day positive test rate sits at 7.7%, although the county clarified that the number did not yet account for at-home test kits. Since March 2020, there have been 88 deaths related to coronavirus among Washington County residents.

The CDC ranks Washington County and other North Country and Capital Region counties as at a “high” rate of COVID-19 community exposure risk. Washington County strongly recommends that community members use face masks in indoor gathering settings, stay up to date with vaccines, get tested if exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, and take other precautions as needed.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus in Washington County should report those results to the county through its online portal. The county is offering at-home test kits for pickup at the Washington County Municipal Center and the county Public Health Department, both located in Fort Edward.

Tracking COVID cases by county

Washington County Public Health continues to operate a COVID-19 test site at the public health office at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls. The clinic features lab-confirmed PCR tests, which typically have a 48-hour result turnaround time. Clinic testing is by appointment only, and appointments can be made online . The county also operates booster vaccine clinics, from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesdays. The clinics also offer first and second doses, all in Pfizer and Moderna variants, and are also located at 415 Lower Main St.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

