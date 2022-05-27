ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 17:36:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-27 18:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kingman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kingman County through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Norwich to Nashville. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingman, Norwich, Nashville, Murdock, Willowdale, Zenda, Spivey, Cleveland and Rago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ELLIS AND SOUTHWESTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 935 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Arnett, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arnett, Gage, Fargo and Harmon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jefferson; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monticello, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Lamont, Aucilla, Baum, Capps, Lois, Nash, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Thomas City, Drifton, Moccasin Gap, Casa Blanco, Jarrott, Waukeenah, Montivilla and Wacissa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 223 AND 224 Relative humidity values have started to increase and winds decrease in magnitude, therefore, will allow the Red Flag Warning to expire.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Hancock County in west central Illinois Southwestern McDonough County in west central Illinois * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 959 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Plymouth, or 15 miles southeast of Carthage, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Fandon around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Doddsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM PDT The dust channel which prompted the warning has weakened across the Twentynine Palms area and winds have lessened in the last two hours. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult for parts of State Route 62 between Twentynine Palms and Vidal Junction however.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Wheeler THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS COLLINGSWORTH DONLEY WHEELER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRISCOE, CLARENDON, DOZIER, LELA, LUTIE, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, TWITTY, WELLINGTON, AND WHEELER.
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Indiahoma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Cache, Indiahoma, southwestern Fort Sill and southwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.4 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.4 Tue 9 PM 10.1 9.9 9.6 FALLING
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Childress; Hall FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL CHILDRESS AND CENTRAL HALL COUNTIES While heavy rainfall has ended, many roads may still remain impassable for the next several hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.9 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 27.5 Tue 9 PM 27.3 27.2 27.1 FALLING
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler; Kingman; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Butler County in south central Kansas Kingman County in south central Kansas Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Towanda, Colwich and Benton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cotton, Garvin, Jackson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cotton; Garvin; Jackson; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in southern Oklahoma, Garvin and Stephens. In southwest Oklahoma, Cotton, Jackson and Tillman. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Storms with heavy rainfall will be seen over portions of the flood watch area Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, with additional storms with heavy rain possible through Wednesday evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Craig, Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Craig; Creek; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Craig, Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee and Washington OK. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible starting later tonight and continuing into Wednesday night as a slow moving cold front enters the region. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts around 4 inches, will be possible within the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Hall; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Motley County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Cottle County in northwestern Texas Southern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Flomot, or 7 miles south of Turkey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Valley Schools, Flomot, Cee Vee, Tell and Northfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX

