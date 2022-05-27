High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler; Kingman; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Butler County in south central Kansas Kingman County in south central Kansas Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Towanda, Colwich and Benton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0