Sacramento, CA

Here are events happening in Northern California on Memorial Day weekend

By Daniel Macht
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom farm animals and rides to music and wine and more, here is a round-up of events happening across Northern California this weekend. The Sacramento County Fair is back in action for the first time since the pandemic shut it down. Among the highlights for this year's fair through Memorial Day:...

www.kcra.com

ABC10

Sacramento actress uses one-woman show to highlight struggles of adulthood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento native is performing her one-woman show at The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre. Written and performed by actress Danielle Moné Truitt, "3: Black Girl Blues" is about three close friends, Keisha, Jill and Stephanie, who grew up together and are confronting and figuring out their difficulties through life. The show highlights mental illness, abuse, and unsuccessful relationships by how these three women overcome these difficulties face-on.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County’s Boeger Winery celebrates 50th anniversary

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 1972, at 29 and 27 years old, respectively, Greg and Susan Boeger planted stakes and started a dream in El Dorado County. In July 2022, the Boegers will celebrate 50 years at their winery’s original location on Carson Road in Placerville. The story of their adventure is filled with colorful characters, mishaps, the kindness of strangers, and unimaginable rewards.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.  This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento officials vote to repeal anti-cruising ordinance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to repeal an ordinance that prohibits cruising. Members of the Sacramento Lowrider Commission gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza as they eagerly waited for the vote. Now that the ban is repealed, cruising is expected to be allowed in 10 days.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Two-Alarm Fire In East Sacramento

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire next to a business in East Sacramento. Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in a warehouse at 65th Street and Folsom Blvd., right by Sacramento Rug Works, near Sacramento State University. Incident info: 2-alarm fire near 65th St. and Folsom Boulevard. Large single story commercial building with heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/vCqTINtrZs — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 31, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Sixty-fifth St. was blocked as fire crews attempted to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Yuba City prepares for water restriction mandate

YUBA CITY, Calif (KTXL) — Yuba City is preparing to change from an educational approach to water conservation to enforcement. The hope is to save water for next year in case the drought continues. It’s an issue that is only going to grow as the summer months go by, but some say it didn’t have […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo welcomes several new animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.  One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.  “Welcome to the neighborhood to our three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Downtown Sacramento shooting: What we know and latest updates

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. On April 6, Sacramento Police said they now believe at least five individuals fired guns from two groups. Vigils to remember the victims were held the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Politics
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Inflation Busting Ideas for Summer Fun

Inexpensive Suggestions to Inflate Your Fun for Less. Roseville, Calif. – No matter where you look, prices are painfully up everywhere. Inflation has many residents taking a closer look at their summer plans and expenses. While some reports suggest inflation may have peaked or be slowing, enjoying your summer while spending a a few less bucks and saving a little more is always a great feeling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Land Park Pony Rides Closes After 37 Years In Business

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Land Park Pony Rides, one of William Land Park’s most beloved attractions for nearly four decades, officially wrapped up operations in Sacramento this Memorial Day. Pony rides have been a staple of the park for the last 37 years, but now the owners are retiring to spend more time with their grandchildren. They tell us the pony rides have brought joy to generations of kids. “Most kids love the ponies, so they’ve always got a great big smile from start to finish. When they come around they want more, more, more, more, so we know they really enjoyed it,” said Marilyn Hagemann, owner of Land Park Pony Rides. “And we have a lot of the same families that come back almost every weekend or at least once a month, for years.” The crews at Land park pony rides say they appreciate all of the loyal fans.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped for Solano County grass fire near Highway 113

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped for a grass fire burning in Solano County near Highway 113 on Tuesday afternoon, the county said. The fire is located along Hay Road. A white plume of smoke could be seen from our Sacramento sky camera. No structures are threatened, Solano County's Office of Emergency Services said.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento sports scene mourns Randy Brink, an 'unofficial mayor' at games

The Sacramento sports scene lost a member of the family over the weekend, as Randy Brink, a longtime presence at professional sporting events, died. Whether it was the Sacramento Kings, Republic FC, River Cats or high school sports, Brink was always at major sporting competitions in the city – greeting everyone with a warm welcome and smile.
SACRAMENTO, CA

