Could a new train unclog the Altamont Pass? Your questions about Valley Link, answered

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
 4 days ago
Before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas — and before traffic was terrible — you could drive from Stockton to Oakland in about 45 minutes to watch them play, Kevin Sheridan, executive director of the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority said.

Not so anymore. Now, it could take that long just to get through the Altamont Pass.

Transportation authorities say a new train line — Valley Link — could change that.

What is Valley Link?

Valley Link is a commuter train that transportation agencies plan to build between the East Bay and the San Joaquin Valley.

It would include seven stations stretching 42 miles east from the Bay Area, starting at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station and ending in north Lathrop.

Trains would be coordinated with BART schedules and run all day on weekdays and weekends, according to the Rail Authority.

Construction of the first stage of the project — the line between Dublin/Pleasanton BART and Mountain House — is scheduled between 2025 and 2027, according to the Rail Authority.

How long would Bay Area commutes take on Valley Link?

It depends on your commute — but if your commute takes you through the Altamont Pass, Valley Link would likely make it shorter, according to Sheridan.

"This project provides the means for people to get out of their cars in the Mountain House area, or on I-205 or I-580, and catch a train that’s going to take 25 minutes to get over to Dublin/Pleasanton BART," Sheridan said.

"For most commuters that drive over there now, it's more like 45 minutes for them. So it’s giving them at least 40 minutes to an hour back for their life," Sheridan said, when you count time saved in both directions.

Will Valley Link reduce traffic?

The I-580/Altamont Corridor gets more than 105,000 commuters daily, according to a Rail Authority brief.

Valley Link would carry an estimated 33,000 people each day by 2040, a report by the authority found. It is expected to slash vehicle travel by more than 140 million miles that year, the report stated.

Removing a significant number of drivers from the road would likely mean a shorter rush-hour window, Sheridan said.

"When you start adding rail and transit into the mix, that [peak commute] window starts getting less ... you're creating capacity so the amount of congestion spread over the peak hour is less."

How much will it cost to build, and where is the money coming from?

The first stage — the line between Dublin/Pleasanton BART and Mountain House — is estimated to cost between $1.6 billion and $2 billion, Sheridan said.

The estimated cost for the entire project is $3.2 billion, according to Sheridan.

Funding would come from multiple sources. About $400 million came from a sales tax that voters passed in Alameda County, Sheridan said.

The Rail Authority is asking cities that will have Valley Link stations to contribute about $40 million each, according to Sheridan. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is also providing funds. The Rail Authority has identified about $750 million in funding so far.

Valley Link is also asking the federal government for $400 million to $700 million from the infrastructure bill Congress passed last year, Sheridan said.

Opponents say it would be cheaper and more efficient to connect BART to the Altamont Corridor Express train, which runs between Stockton and San Jose.

Currently, ACE runs a few trains during rush hour only, and has two stations between Pleasanton and Lathrop.

Will the train bring more Bay Area 'transplants?'

"They’re kind of already here, right?" Sheridan said of Bay Area "transplants."

One problem the project aims to address is high Bay Area housing costs. For every six jobs in the Bay Area, there is only one house, according to a Rail Authority brief.

The authority has passed policies supporting the construction of new housing near the Valley Link corridor.

And while it's hard to tell how accessible the housing market will be to locals when Valley Link opens, currently, the market favors buyers with lots of cash.

"There is our population that was born and raised in Stockton and the surrounding (area) … but what we find is when developers go to build new housing developments or to meet regional housing needs, those aren’t necessarily the residents ... that are buying those homes."

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Jeannie Papouschek Shults
4d ago

sounds just like that speed train going to Southern California that goes as far as Merced. I wonder where all that tax money has gone to?

same old thing
4d ago

you think?just don't put Feinsteins hubby in charge of it.how many millions have been wasted on the train to no where still unfinished?

Guest
4d ago

And potentially deal with BART-like crime? As bad as the pass is, and it is bad, I’d rather be stuck in traffic with my own music, no one invading my space, and on my own schedule.

