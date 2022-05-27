Door-to-door salesman fatally stabs man after he refused his services, NJ cops say

A door-to-door salesman is accused of fatally stabbing a man after he refused his services, police in New Jersey say.

The salesman worked for a company hired by Verizon, according to a news release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Now, Michael Tsamas, 32, is facing a murder charge after prosecutors say he stabbed the man in the neck outside his home in Jackson, resulting in his death.

When Tsamas knocked on the man’s door on May 26, the man told him that he was uninterested in his business services, according to the news release, and Tsamas left.

However, the man later confronted Tsamas in the street and they got into a “physical altercation,” prosecutors said.

During the fight, Tsamas pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, who was found “lying in the roadway in a pool of blood,” the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by first responders.

Tsamas is in Ocean County Jail ahead of a detention hearing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Jackson is roughly 30 miles east of Trenton.

