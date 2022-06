TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a 17-year-old girl were robbed at gunpoint Monday night while riding scooters in east Toledo. According to a police report, Chelsie Livingston, 31, and the minor noticed a red van was following them in the 600 block of Federal Street when Black male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and rushed them. One suspect pointed a gun at Livingston while trying to take her purse, and another suspect chased after the 17-year-old.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO