Ronald Hefflinger, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday May 27, 2022. He was born June 23, 1958 in Wood County, Ohio to Franklin and Betty (Bateson) Hefflinger. Ron worked as a welder and fabricator for Henry Filters in Bowling Green. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR. He was an good cook and excellent griller. Ron was hardworking, giving and always willing to lend a helping hand. His stubbornness and sarcasm will be missed by his family.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO