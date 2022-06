State and county officials are sharing concerns over the Washington Commanders’ possible plans for a new stadium complex in Woodbridge. On May 23, documents detailing the massive entertainment and stadium project were reported first by ESPN, showing what the possible 200-acre development just off Interstate 95 in Prince William County could look like if the franchise receives land-use approvals and finalizes its property acquisitions, reported to be worth more than $100 million.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO