ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sports world takes lead again calling out politicians after 21 murdered in Texas | D'Angelo

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqRv3_0fskNfLC00

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics paid tribute Wednesday night to the 21 people murdered at a Texas elementary school. Meanwhile, some Republicans will pay tribute on Friday to the NRA at the failing organization's convention.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr repeated "I've had enough" and pounded his fist on a table before the team's playoff game that tipped off hours after those 19 elementary school children and two teachers were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old with assault rifles. Meanwhile, politicians are clenching their fists around the more than $100 million the NRA spent in the last decade to help them get elected.

The following announcement was made before Game 5 between the Heat and Celtics: "The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box." Meanwhile, U.S. Senator. Marco Rubio slammed the NBA for "politicizing" the shooting and the Heat for running "commercials calling Florida a racist state." As of three years ago, Rubio has taken more than $3.3 million from the NRA.

More than a game:Tampa Bay Rays, NY Yankees post about gun violence instead of baseball game updates

Familiar feeling for Parkland community:'It's a sickening feeling': Parkland survivors mourn after school shooting in Uvalde

Athletes raise voices:D’Angelo: Global athletes Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter speaking out. Let’s hope everyone is listening

Once again, the sports world is not sitting back and not going to Shut Up and Dribble, Hit, Pass or Punt. And certainly it is not going to sit back like those in Congress and the Senate who evade questions each time another child is killed in school; or another churchgoer is killed in a house of worship; or another mother, father, daughter and son is killed in a grocery store, concert or theater.

While politicians sell their souls to those who have them in their pockets and then run and hide during a crisis, Kerr, LeBron James and Marcus Stroman, and the Heat, Celtics, Yankees and Rays are just a smattering of those who actually would like to see innocent people not be murdered in cold blood.

The names sadly have become too numerous to mention. Now, mass shootings are becoming known by their location: Sandy Hook, Aurora, Washington Navy Yard, San Bernardino, Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, Parkland, Thousand Oaks, Pittsburgh, Santa Fe, El Paso, Virginia Beach, Boulder, Buffalo and now Uvalde.

And that is just in the last 10 years.

And after each mass shooting it's the sports world leading the charge for reform.

"In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence. The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable."

This was the message sent out by the Rays Thursday before the start of their series with the Yankees in St. Petersburg. The Yankees posted the exact same message saying they were "in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays."

At the same time, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was sending this message:

“I’d much rather have law-abiding citizens armed and trained so that they can respond when something like this happens because it’s not going to be the last time.”

How's that armed citizen response working out?

While many politicians are sending their "thoughts and prayers," another parent is burying a child.

This column is sure to be met with the typical "stick to sports" responses that come with wading into issues that are uncomfortable for those who believe every time innocent people - children - are slaughtered the answer is to put more guns on the street. And while the NBA rightfully is criticized for some of its practices - the league has made some questionable decisions - when it comes to its stances on social justice and gun control, that should be applauded.

But those are the people who squirm every time James posts something like: "There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools."

Or every time Cubs pitcher Stroman tweets: "Heartbreaking. We need to protect our youth at all costs and change gun laws. Mass shootings shouldn’t be synonymous with American society. We need change from the political figures who run this country. The time is now!"

Or every time Philadelphia Union soccer player Alejandro Bedoya runs to a field microphone after scoring a goal and shouts, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence."

These are sensible, empathetic people desperate for change.

Not the greedy, gutless politicians who will be celebrating and declaring their fake patriotism and holding out their hands at a convention just 275 miles from the elementary school where people are grieving over the loss of 21 lives.

Tom D'Angelo is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at tdangelo@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Owners of Daniel Defense, maker of the gun in Texas school shooting, are big GOP donors

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The National Rifle Association isn’t the only group lobbying for Republicans in Congress to shoot down new gun laws. The owners of Daniel Defense, which made the rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting this week, gave more than $90,000 to conservative PACs and Republicans at the federal level during the current election cycle.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Texas lawmaker says he spoke to Biden about tearing down Uvalde shooting site

A Texas state senator says he discussed tearing down the elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were murdered last week with President Joe Biden on his Sunday visit to Uvalde. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, revealed details of his conversation with Biden in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Lebron James
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Alejandro Bedoya
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Derek Jeter
The Independent

GOP congressman appears to compare mass shootings to getting stuck on DC metro

A Republican congressman who last year joined with his colleagues in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election is now hitting Democrats for supposedly politicising the tragedy of back-to-back mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.In an inteview with Newsmax’s National Report on Monday, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared to try to minimise the legitimate concerns about gun violence in America and compared those fears to his own concerns about riding the DC Metro, famous for its maintenance issues, after he was “stuck” one time on a train.“You know, I don’t get on the Metro in DC...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Cory Booker hits out at US’s ‘love of guns and money and power’ in wake of Uvalde: ‘Nothing is gonna change’

Senator Cory Booker sounded a pessimistic note on the US government’s ability and willingness to reform gun control laws in the country while appearing on a Sunday morning talk show.When pressed by NBC host Chuck Todd about some of the proposed solutions that have been floated in the days since a brutal mass shooting in Texas left 19 children and two teachers dead, the New Jersey senator acknowledged that none of these pieces of legislation, even if passed, would solve America’s gun problem.“The red flag law or the expanded background check wouldn’t have done anything,” Todd began. He then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Yankees#Shooting#Texas Attorney General#Gun Control#Violent Crime#The Miami Heat#Boston Celtics#Republicans#Nra#Golden State Warriors#Nba#Tampa Bay Rays#Uvalde Athletes
POLITICO

Scoop: PAC to spend $1M to oust ‘Squad’ member Tlaib

What up, Recast family! Today we have a scoop about a liberal-leaning new PAC planning to spend big to take out “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). A new PAC endorsed by Bakari Sellers says it’s going to spend upward of $1 million to support one of the candidates trying to unseat progressive firebrand Rashida Tlaib.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Investigation again shows that media darling Rebekah Jones is a conspiracy theorist

Legacy media darling Rebekah Jones rose to prominence by claiming Florida was manipulating its COVID data. As has been clear from the beginning, Jones’s claims were meritless. The Florida Department of Health’s Office of the Inspector General determined that Jones’s allegations about Florida manipulating data were "unsubstantiated" and "unfounded"...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy