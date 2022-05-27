Sports world takes lead again calling out politicians after 21 murdered in Texas | D'Angelo

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics paid tribute Wednesday night to the 21 people murdered at a Texas elementary school. Meanwhile, some Republicans will pay tribute on Friday to the NRA at the failing organization's convention.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr repeated "I've had enough" and pounded his fist on a table before the team's playoff game that tipped off hours after those 19 elementary school children and two teachers were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old with assault rifles. Meanwhile, politicians are clenching their fists around the more than $100 million the NRA spent in the last decade to help them get elected.

The following announcement was made before Game 5 between the Heat and Celtics: "The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box." Meanwhile, U.S. Senator. Marco Rubio slammed the NBA for "politicizing" the shooting and the Heat for running "commercials calling Florida a racist state." As of three years ago, Rubio has taken more than $3.3 million from the NRA.

Once again, the sports world is not sitting back and not going to Shut Up and Dribble, Hit, Pass or Punt. And certainly it is not going to sit back like those in Congress and the Senate who evade questions each time another child is killed in school; or another churchgoer is killed in a house of worship; or another mother, father, daughter and son is killed in a grocery store, concert or theater.

While politicians sell their souls to those who have them in their pockets and then run and hide during a crisis, Kerr, LeBron James and Marcus Stroman, and the Heat, Celtics, Yankees and Rays are just a smattering of those who actually would like to see innocent people not be murdered in cold blood.

The names sadly have become too numerous to mention. Now, mass shootings are becoming known by their location: Sandy Hook, Aurora, Washington Navy Yard, San Bernardino, Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, Parkland, Thousand Oaks, Pittsburgh, Santa Fe, El Paso, Virginia Beach, Boulder, Buffalo and now Uvalde.

And that is just in the last 10 years.

And after each mass shooting it's the sports world leading the charge for reform.

"In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence. The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable."

This was the message sent out by the Rays Thursday before the start of their series with the Yankees in St. Petersburg. The Yankees posted the exact same message saying they were "in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays."

At the same time, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was sending this message:

“I’d much rather have law-abiding citizens armed and trained so that they can respond when something like this happens because it’s not going to be the last time.”

How's that armed citizen response working out?

While many politicians are sending their "thoughts and prayers," another parent is burying a child.

This column is sure to be met with the typical "stick to sports" responses that come with wading into issues that are uncomfortable for those who believe every time innocent people - children - are slaughtered the answer is to put more guns on the street. And while the NBA rightfully is criticized for some of its practices - the league has made some questionable decisions - when it comes to its stances on social justice and gun control, that should be applauded.

But those are the people who squirm every time James posts something like: "There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools."

Or every time Cubs pitcher Stroman tweets: "Heartbreaking. We need to protect our youth at all costs and change gun laws. Mass shootings shouldn’t be synonymous with American society. We need change from the political figures who run this country. The time is now!"

Or every time Philadelphia Union soccer player Alejandro Bedoya runs to a field microphone after scoring a goal and shouts, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence."

These are sensible, empathetic people desperate for change.

Not the greedy, gutless politicians who will be celebrating and declaring their fake patriotism and holding out their hands at a convention just 275 miles from the elementary school where people are grieving over the loss of 21 lives.

Tom D'Angelo is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at tdangelo@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.