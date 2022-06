The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees. She assumed the role on May 3, 2022, as colleges and universities across the country are challenged to deepen their educational offerings, maintain relevance, broaden the concepts of diversity, and increase financial access. Jefferson steps into the Chair position poised to lead the Board in tackling these hurdles while embracing CalArts’ vision to be an ever-evolving, expansive, and responsive institution that offers a welcoming artistic community with significant global impact.

