Marlin head coach Ruben Torres III took a risk last spring, moving 635 miles across the Lone Star State. After all, he had spent much of his life out in El Paso. He graduated from El Paso Irvin High School and received a degree from UTEP before spending 16 years coaching in the El Paso area where he earned his first two head coaching jobs at Ysleta (2012-2015) and El Dorado (2016-2017). Following those two stints, he spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at El Paso Franklin (2018-2020).

MARLIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO