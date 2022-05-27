Des Moines Police Looking for SUV after Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision in Knoxville on Memorial Day. Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, died from injuries sustained in a crash with a truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Pleasant Street and Willetts Drive. According to a crash report issued by the Iowa State Patrol, a motorcycle operated by Hegwood crossed the centerline, and collided with the front driver’s side of a Chevy Silverado truck operated by Bradley Gilbert of Knoxville. Law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived shortly after and began providing emergency medical attention to Hegwood, who was transported by ambulance to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Emergency department, and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and possibly other agencies were all on scene.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO