Des Moines Police Looking for SUV after Fatal Motorcycle Crash

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces homicide charges in a deadly crash that happened in March. Windsor Heights Police say Cameron Slothobuer was speeding when he crossed the center line on a two-lane portion of 63rd Street back on March 26. Police say he slammed into...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed. Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the...
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A fire Destroyed eight vehicles and damaged three more this (Tuesday) morning in West Des Moines. Crews were called to Roy's Towing and Recovery at 155 S. 13th Street around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a fire. A neighbor taking out the trash spotted the fire and called 9-1-1.
(Waterloo, Iowa) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Waterloo Monday. Police responded to reports of gunshots near West 4th Street and Grant, and when officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday. Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired Sunday around 10:50 p.m. near the area of Sixth Avenue North and North 22nd Street.
The two motorcyclists who were involved in a crash near Perry Sunday that resulted in injuries have been identified. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry First Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on J Avenue near K Trail.
The Iowa State Patrol has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision in Knoxville on Memorial Day. Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, died from injuries sustained in a crash with a truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Pleasant Street and Willetts Drive. According to a crash report issued by the Iowa State Patrol, a motorcycle operated by Hegwood crossed the centerline, and collided with the front driver’s side of a Chevy Silverado truck operated by Bradley Gilbert of Knoxville. Law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived shortly after and began providing emergency medical attention to Hegwood, who was transported by ambulance to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Emergency department, and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and possibly other agencies were all on scene.
Waterloo, IA – According to the Waterloo Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right after 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. It happened in the 700 block of W 1st Street. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found two adult...
AMES, Iowa — A teenage boy is now in custody and being charged in connection to a Monday morning shooting in Ames. Ames police have identified the 15-year-old as a suspect in a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Monday in the 600 block of S. 17th Street. The...
WATERLOO, Iowa — Three people are dead after a semi crashed into a car near the Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo. First responders were called to the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00am Monday morning. When they arrived, they found three people in the vehicle dead at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt. Authorities have not released the names of those killed in the crash and have not said what led up to the collision.
UPDATE 1:54 PM – Ames Police report they’ve executed two search warrants in response to the shooting and have arrested one person on an outstanding warrant from another investigation. Wunnie Conteh, 18, was arrested at 108 Jewel Drive on a warrant for displaying a dangerous weapon from an incident that happened on May 20th. He […]
(Ames, IA) -- A person's in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Ames. Police say a person was shot in the 600 block of South 17th Street just before 12:45 a.m. Monday and showed up at Mary Greeley Medical Center minutes later. Police haven't identified the victim or released their condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Ames police at 515-239-5133.
UPDATE: Waterloo Police say that one of the victims in an early morning shooting has died. Police say in a press release that two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of West 1st Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and were transported to the hospital, but one of the men died from his injuries.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood. At around 2:31 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West First Street. Officers arrived and located two adult men who had been shot.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot Sunday evening. Waterloo Police say they took a call before 7 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue. They say as officers arrived at the scene, police took a report of a man arriving at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital suffering from a gun shot wound. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of W 1st Street around 2:30am Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals where one of the victims later died.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were taken to the hospital due to a fight at the Rotary Riverwalk Park after everyone left the bars. Des Moines Police say a large crowd gathered across from Wells Fargo arena before the first shots were fired. Police say the injuries are...
A De Soto man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting his jealous wife and when his teenage son intervened to stop the violence, he was also allegedly assaulted. Christopher Lee Baker, 38, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness...
Marshalltown Police have arrested a woman on charges relating to a local monetary fraud investigation. Thirty-three-year-old Amber VanHauen was arrested by police Friday morning at a business located on East Church Street. VanHauen was charged with 4th Degree Theft ranging between $300 and $750, Engaging in Fraudulent Activity through use...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Friday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist on the city's south side. Officers responded to SE 3rd St. and Watrous Ave. on reports of a crash shortly before 11 a.m., DMPD said in a release. The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for his injuries but later passed away.
