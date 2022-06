Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) this week announced that the nominations for the 2022 Leading Women of Distinction Awards are now open. GSSNE says in a press release that anyone can nominate a woman who exemplifies the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place; women who demonstrate qualities of leadership and excellence in their life in whatever way you know them.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO