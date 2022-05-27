ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Local splash pad reopens for the season

By Desirae Gostlin
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Packard opened their Splash Pad on Friday for the season.

It’s free to the public and open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

We caught up with one family who told us it was their first time there.

“I love it. I think it’s awesome. It’s free fun. You can’t really beat that. And the kids get to play and cool off in this heat. Now that I know that it’s here we’ll probably be back a couple times a week,” said Kala Montgomery on her first visit.

If you’ve never been, the splash pad isn’t activated when you get there, just hit the button on top of the green pillar near the center.

The splash pad will be open all summer and close Tuesday, September 6.

