ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Public invited to Keokuk National Cemetery Memorial Day event

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — The public is invited to a special Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30 at noon at Keokuk National Cemetery to honor American soldiers of past, present, and future....

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather. It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between...
OTTUMWA, IA
khqa.com

Salvation Army Fan Program and Cooling Centers

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — While we aren't in heat advisory territory yet, it won't be too long before there's a chance for it with summer right around the corner. The Salvation Army is making sure people in need are prepared for dangerously hot temperatures. The agency will again be...
voiceofmuscatine.com

NextGen Motors to commemorate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NextGen Motors of Muscatine on Friday, June 3rd at noon. NextGen Motors will provide a light lunch, refreshments, and offer door prizes. Celebrating the official launch of the sales department and...
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Saturday, May 28, 2022

05/26/22 – 8:37 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 2300 block of Avenue H. 05/26/22 – 9:57 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 200 block of Vica Lane. 05/26/22 – 11:21...
FORT MADISON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Keokuk, IA
Government
khqa.com

Hannibal celebrates Twain on Main festival

HANNIBAL, MO (KHQA) — Main Street in Hannibal was filled this weekend with lots of food, drinks, vendors and music this Memorial Day weekend. It was the annual Twain on Main event in America's hometown. This year's theme was called "roughing it" and brought the wild west to the...
HANNIBAL, MO
Western Iowa Today

Interstate 74 Bridge Finally Complete

(Bettendorf, IA) — After nearly five years and one-point-two billion dollars, the Interstate 74 bridge project between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is finally complete — with the opening of a bicycle and pedestrian path. George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager, says the 14-foot-wide path is fully separated from the six lanes of traffic and offers a safe way for cyclists and walkers to cross the Mississippi River. The trail includes an overlook area out over the channel that’s a 10-foot diameter glass oculus that you can stand on and watch the river flow beneath. The path’s opening signals the close of a massive bridge project that first broke ground in July of 2017.
BETTENDORF, IA
khqa.com

Southeast Iowa man injured in Sunday night crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Sunday evening crash in northeast Missouri. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Missouri Highway 27, less than a mile north of Saint Francisville in Clark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Andrew...
CLARK COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcnamara S Band#The American Legion Post
ourquadcities.com

Republican Weets wants Iowa State Senate seat long held by Democrats

We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

Hannibal Aquatic Center sees big crowd on opening day

HANNIBAL, MO (KHQA) — The Hannibal Aquatic Center opened for the first time this season on Saturday. Hundreds of parents and kids were out enjoying the nice weather and the holiday weekend. The aquatic center has three different slides, a diving board and a splash area for younger kids.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

One person killed in Quincy accident

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police have been contacted to do a traffic crash reconstruction at that scene. The intersection at 12th and Locust was closed for several hours during the investigation.
QUINCY, IL
kciiradio.com

State Supports Fairfield Teen’s Request to Move Trial Venue

The State has filed in support of changing the trial venue for one of the teenagers charged with the murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding filed a response Thursday to 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s motion for a change of venue, alleging that publicity surrounding his case has been so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair. Moulding writes that the death of Graber has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents and prospective jurors of the county making it extremely difficult to obtain a fair and impartial jury. If the Court moves this case to another county, the State requests the Court consider a county with similar demographics as Jefferson, and should consider the ease of travel for both State and defense witnesses as well as Graber’s family members.
FAIRFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KWQC

Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE: Davenport Police said officers responded to 4th and Marquette Streets in reference to a woman riding on the hood of a vehicle. The vehicle then crashed in the 1400 block of W. 4th Street and caught fire. The investigation found the incident started as a...
DAVENPORT, IA
muddyrivernews.com

‘It’s almost like we’re living in a prison’: Loraine couple, Illinois EPA file lawsuits against northern Adams County hog confinement

LORAINE, Ill. — Two civil suits filed in Adams County Circuit Court claim County Line Swine, Inc., a 5,000-hog confinement in northern Adams County, and Carroll Family Farms, LLC, of Carthage, which owns the swine and provides feed for the facility, are operating the hog confinement with improper methods that have harmful impacts on local farmers, landowners and residents.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank robbery

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Keokuk bank robbery in April. Casey Alexander Young, 37, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. About 9:39 a.m. on April 26, the Keokuk Police Department responded to Two Rivers...
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Tri-State animal shelters face low adoption rates

QUINCY, Ill. — More forever homes are needed right now for dozens of dogs, cats and kittens at the Quincy Humane Society. Leaders say the shelter is at full capacity with animals right now. For example, 45 of its kittens are in foster homes right now to deal with...
QUINCY, IL
KCJJ

DNR makes first drunken boating arrest of the season at Coralville Reservoir

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of boating season, and the Department of Natural Resources has made its first arrest of an intoxicated operator at the Coralville Reservoir. A conservation officer reports seeing a boat without a capacity sticker operating on Coralville Lake Saturday evening. A passenger, identified as...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy