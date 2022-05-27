Paddle N’ Party expanding summer offerings

GREAT BARRINGTON — When Tom and Lauren Cavanaugh met in 1985, elaborate tented weddings were hardly a thing. The pair first connected at the former 20 Railroad restaurant (she was working full-time as a bartender, he was stopping in for a post-work beer) and a scant two years later, they eloped to the Bahamas—sans sailcloth tent, gold-rimmed dinner plates, or sprung dance floor. Between these two landmark dates, the young couple was helping a friend deliver ice to a rural wedding site in the backwoods of Alford and noticed the tent paled in comparison to the bucolic Berkshires landscape and mansion in the background — and that laid the foundation for Mahaiwe Tent, a local business that is not only flourishing but also entering its 36th season hosting elaborate outdoor weddings in the tri-state area.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO