Disney+ Hotstar captured 22 percent of new streaming subscribers in Southeast Asia in the first three months of 2022, as the fast-growing region added 2.8 million SVOD subscriptions to reach an aggregate customer base of 39.5 million total subs, according to a report released this week by regional consultancy Media Partners Asia. Growth was most notable in Indonesia, where Disney+ Hotstar reached 5 million subscribers, a first for any SVOD platform in Southeast Asia. The world’s fourth most populous nation, Indonesia has emerged as a premier scaled opportunity for both global and regional video platforms, with a total of 17.4 million...

ECONOMY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO