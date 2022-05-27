REPORT: Authorities Investigating If Ex-FBI Agent Knew Buffalo Mass Shooting Was Going To Happen

Madeline Dovi

The Buffalo FBI is investigating whether a former federal agent knew beforehand of an accused gunman’s plans to murder black people at a local supermarket, law enforcement officials told The Buffalo News.

Officials believe the retired agent was one of at least six individuals who regularly communicated about “racial hatred” with accused gunman Payton Gendron in a chat room, one official with close knowledge of the investigation told The Buffalo News .

Gendron reportedly invited these individuals to read his mass shooting plans about 30 minutes before Gendron killed black 10 people at Tops Markets on May 14, two law enforcement sources told The Buffalo News.

“These were like-minded people who used this chat group to talk about their shared interests in racial hatred, replacement theory and hatred of anyone who is Jewish, a person of color or not of European ancestry,” the official said. “What is especially upsetting is that these six people received advanced notice of the Buffalo shooting, about 30 minutes before it happened.”

The FBI is currently investigating the six individuals, including the retired agent, in an attempt to determine if any of them should be charged as accomplices to the shooting, the two sources close to the investigation told The Buffalo News.

In the news: Supreme Court Hands Biden Admin Major Win For Climate Agenda

It was undetermined if the former agent accepted the invitation, The Buffalo News reported.

“If he had advance notice, he had a moral obligation to get on the phone and try to notify someone about it,” Buffalo civil rights attorney John V. Elmore told The Buffalo News.

Before opening fire in the supermarket parking lot, Gendron posted a racist rant and invited people to watch the shooting live on the streaming platform Twitch. 15 people accepted Gendron’s invitation and were able to watch him commit the killings on his live stream, The Washington Post previously reported .

The Buffalo FBI Office did not return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }