Red Oak, IA

Updated: Red Oak man arrested for Sexual Assault

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Fremont Co.) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jordan Clements, of Red Oak, on Tuesday in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in Fremont County on May 22nd.

Clements was arrested for Sex Abuse 3rd Degree and is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 cash only bond. It is alleged that Clements forcefully sexually assaulted a juvenile in Fremont County.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

