Plains Township, PA

Elementary student hit by car in Plains Township

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where an elementary school student was hit by a vehicle in Plains Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Plains police chief, officers responded to the report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbott and Bailey Street.

Eyewitness News was told by police, once investigators arrived on the scene they discovered a male student from the Leo E. Solomon School in Plains was hit by a vehicle.

The student was transported to Geisinger for evaluation of his injuries, which appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The Plains police chief stated it was unknown the age of the student. However, police disclosed the boy was of elementary school age.

Plains Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Any witnesses who saw the incident are asked to contact authorities at 570-829-3439.

Liberal is a Disease
4d ago

Taught by Parents just to walk across the Road cause they have the Right of way, When I was growing up we Stoped n waited for traffic to go bye, Not Today

