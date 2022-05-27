ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

'Roughly the size of a barge:' Jacksonville Humane Society finds forever home for 30-pound cat

First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society has found a forever home for one of its adoptable cats, named Seven. Please don't call him fat. He's just big-boned. The organization says Seven is 30 pounds of...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
First Coast News

Track sharks this summer in Florida, the world's shark bite capital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Maybe you hit up the beach this holiday weekend? More people in the water means more of a chance you could encounter a shark, according to researchers. It's very unlikely, but if you want to make it even more unlikely and follow along in scientists' research, check out the Ocearch shark tracking website or app. You can see how far the tagged sharks travel and learn about them.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Pets & Animals
wjct.org

With two new restaurants, Jax Beach Town Center plans fall opening

A first-of-its-kind regional Mexican restaurant with rooftop dining along with a Georgia craft brewery gastropub will be center stage at Jax Beach Town Center. The modern two-story, mixed-use facility under construction just a block away from the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of Jacksonville Beach is on track to be completed in October or November, developer Marc Angelo told the Times-Union.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ellianos Coffee announces Brierwood location

Ellianos Coffee announced May 31 it is building a drive-thru location in the Brierwood area at 8781 Old Kings Road S., near Baymeadows Road, that will be franchised to father and daughter Jared and Megan Cady. Ellianos, based in Lake City, has two stores operating in Northeast Florida at 125...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barge#Skin Disease#Fatty Liver#The Humane Society#Jhs#Chonky
a-z-animals.com

Watch as a Gator Scales a Military Base Fence in Florida

Military bases might seem like the safest and most impenetrable places, but one alligator found a way around the rules of base access. What did he do? Simply scaled the fence!. The large alligator used his strong muscles to make it over a tall chainlink fence and onto the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WJBF

Brunswick Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back. Wilson said one […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
musicfestnews.com

Celebrating Florida’s Traditions: the Florida Folk Festival

Celebrating Florida’s Traditions: the Florida Folk Festival. After a two-year absence, the 70th anniversary edition of the Florida Folk Festival returned to the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center Park in White Springs, Florida, over Memorial Day weekend. The three-day, family-oriented celebration of Florida’s unique music, dance, crafts, food, and stories included workshops of all kinds for adults and kids, fiddle and banjo contests, an active children’s program, crafts demonstrations, and food from gator tail to bison (along with the traditional root beer floats). Musical influences on Florida’s music history are always a part of the festival, with Cuban, Greek, Seminole, and African performers included. The location, directly on the banks of the Suwannee River, provides lots of opportunities to beat the heat with swimming, canoeing, and kayaking right next to the park. With 300 performances on eight stages, a jam tent, a dance tent, and a folklife area, there is never a problem finding something to do.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy