ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Soaring flight demand: Low supply means high prices

By Kyle Mitchell
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImRBt_0fskGUKc00

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A busy travel weekend is underway as more people hit the roads and return to the skies.

Cancellations and delays are expected with airlines struggling to keep up with the high demand.

Travel is expected to be up 8.3% compared with Memorial Day weekend last year, according to AAA. The lowest average airfare is up about 6% from Memorial Day weekend 2021.

John Lovell, the owner of Breton Travel in Grand Rapids, says he is seeing a lot of people wanting to travel again.

“Everybody wants to go somewhere,” Lovell said. “Demand is probably close to the highest I’ve ever seen. You know there’s so much pent-up demand. People have been not able to travel for the last two years.”

Tom Grossman, the Executive Director of Flight Operations with Western Michigan University’s College of Aviation says airlines are facing many challenges.

AAA: 3 million people expected to travel for holidays

“During the pandemic, airline travel dropped to near zero and as a result of that, they had to really look at labor forces … they offered a lot of buyouts, early retirements to a lot of their pilots so that they could survive the economic downfall associated with the pandemic,” Grossman said.

In addition to fewer pilots, fuel costs have also helped drive up fares.

“I think our most recent fuel delivery for us at a wholesale, not a retail cost … was over $6 a gallon for aviation fuel,” Grossman said. “I’ve seen some airports that are selling their retail costs of fuel upwards of $10 a gallon.”

Travel advisors say there are some things you should know before you get your tickets.

“Do they have inter-airline agreements? Which means, that if you do have a trip delay or trip cancelation, that they have the ability and they have agreements with other carriers, they can put you on those other carriers. Carriers like Spirit do not have inter-airline agreements,” Lovell said.

Travel insurance is also recommended and being flexible on your destination can help keep costs down. With many airlines having to trim their summer schedules, average airfares are not expected to decrease.

“I think that’s one thing you have to be prepared for is things may not go as planned,” Lovell said. “The airline industry is supply and demand. It’s a classic model of that and more demand is gonna mean higher prices.”

Breton Travel is also seeing demand for the cruises increasing, with many vessels heading to Alaska already booked up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Why Are Flights Being Cancelled?

U.S. air travelers saw at least 2,500 more airline cancellations this past Memorial Day weekend, with 2,400 more flights delayed, according to the air traffic monitoring site FlightAware. While the weather was a factor for some of the Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations along the U.S. eastern seaboard, the cancellations...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Aaa#Breton Travel#Flight Operations#College Of Aviation
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines just gave customers something they never believed possible

Airlines are, by nature, entirely consistent. They want free money from the government and they want customers to pay for every little thing that used to be, well, free. Oh, you have a bag? Please put $25 into our CEO's retirement fund, thank you. One of the more galling 'service'...
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

CDC recommends US travellers test for Covid before domestic trips

Americans should now test for Covid before they travel domestically regardless of their vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control has advised in its latest guidance.The government agency now says that domestic travellers should “consider getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than three days) before your trip.”But the advice is non-binding and there is no new mandate in place yet that requires Americans to test before taking flights, buses or trains this summer.It is an upgrade from the CDC’s previous advice, which was a recommendation that people who were not up-to-date...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Furious passengers blast airlines after being left in lurch as 4,000 flights are cancelled over Memorial Day weekend due to bad weather and 'air traffic control actions'

Nearly 4,000 flights have been canceled over Memorial Day Weekend, with airlines citing bad weather conditions and 'air traffic control actions,' as passengers continue to pay top-dollar for airfare. Americans are paying more than $400 for domestic flights, a 24 percent price increase from before the COVID-19 pandemic, yet airlines...
WEATHER
TIME

With Summer Travel Heating Up, Airlines Brace For Turbulence

Thinking about flying this summer? You’re not alone—and you might face some delays. With COVID-19 restrictions loosening up, more Americans are expected to travel in the next six months than at any time since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 60% of the nation is planning to take a vacation over the summer, according to the U.S. Travel Association , and Google searches related to travel have skyrocketed, reaching levels higher than in 2019.
TRAVEL
natureworldnews.com

Airline Ticket Prices Are Taking Off. Experts Advise Travelers to Book Early

All operations of airlines were shut off during the past 2 years due to the pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. They faced a huge financial loss due to this problem, as their source of earnings was cut off. All countries have now opened their air routes and allowed airlines to resume their normal functions. So, airlines have decided to make up for their losses now and as a result, they are increasing the airfare for all common passengers.
GAS PRICE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy