A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 21 at 89th and Commercial on the southeast side. It celebrated the opening of Commercial Ave Alfresco, a joint initiative organized by the group South Chicago Parents & Friends along with the city’s Special Service Area 5 commission. Both entities worked together with local artists and businesses, and received grant money to assist their quest to revitalize the neighborhood with outdoor dining, pop-up markets, public art, and outdoor performances.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO