At the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education’s most recent regular meeting, the board recognized three members of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) for serving as fifth-grade tour leaders at the Wilmington Middle School. The current fifth-grade students will start at the middle school in August, a transition from Denver Place Elementary School building which houses grades 3 through 5. From left the NJHS tour leaders are Morgan Mertz, Abigail Earley, and Sara Weller.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO