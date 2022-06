Round 1: The fight kicks off with Rolando Romero throwing multiple jabs at distance but none land, it seems like he’s measuring his range. Gervonta Davis, cool and composed blitzes in with a right but doesn’t land. Davis goes for the body. Davis is sharp and quick with his movement as he moves in for a body shot and right back. Romero moves forward maintaining distance with his jab. Davis is on the outside dodging the jab. Davis goes in with a couple of right hands but misses. Romero tries again with more jabs but misses as well.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO