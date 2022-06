SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will again be racing ducks down the river for great prizes. The Annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K will take place on Thursday, June 16, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. It’s not too late to adopt your ducks or register for the 5K event, but time is running out. By “adopting” a duck you not only have a chance to win $1,000 and other prizes, but you will help make a difference in a child’s life by providing financial support for local youth mentoring programs. The Duck Derby and 5K are a fun and exciting way to support children within the Shelby and Darke County communities.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO