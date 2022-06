SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day weekend may be the unofficial start of summer but it's going to look a lot more like winter in the mountains across the northern half of Utah. The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter weather advisory that goes into effect Sunday morning and remains in effect through 6 p.m. on Memorial Day for areas above 7,500 feet in the Wasatch and western Uinta mountain ranges, where 6 to 12 inches of snow are forecast over the span of the advisory.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO