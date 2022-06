STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 332 PM EDT MON MAY 30 2022 /232 PM CDT MON MAY 30 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY FOR SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY... TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FAR WEST. LOWS 54 TO 68...WARMEST WEST AND COOLEST ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN. TUESDAY...WINDY AND CONTINUED WARM AND MUGGY. PARTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON...MAINLY CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID 80S...EXCEPT IN THE 60S ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EAST HALF IN THE EVENING. LOWS 46 TO 54. WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. HIGHS GENERALLY IN THE 60S AND LOWS IN THE 40S. $$ VOSS.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO