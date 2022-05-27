DeWine unveils plan to address school safety, says ‘we must do more’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (Jim Otte/Staff)

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has released a plan that outlines the next steps to help increase school safety in Ohio after the tragedy at Robb Elementary school in Texas.

In a statement, DeWine outlined enhancements that he hopes will help schools evaluate potential threats and develop appropriate responses, as well as improve the physical security of schools.

“It is important to identify early on someone who is having problems in order to intervene and get them the help they need. We must do more to strengthen our schools’ physical security, and we must ensure school personnel have the proper training and support to keep themselves and their students safe,” DeWine said in the statement.

The enhancements DeWine outlined include:

Training for educators to evaluate troubling student behaviors and services they can recommend to students in need

Increasing the number of regional school liaisons to help with physical school safety and help schools conduct annual security and vulnerability assessments

Working with the Ohio General Assembly to invest more funding on top of the $5 million in previous capital investments, to help schools with enhancing security as well as increase the penalty for offenders who illegally obtain firearms

Ensuring more of the information needed for accurate background checks is entered into the federal background check system

Ensuring law enforcement agencies enter all warrants and protection orders into the appropriate databases within 48 hours after they are issued

DeWine said these are on top of measures his office has already in place including the Wellness Workforce Initiative, a plan to invest $85 million in the hopes of expanding the state’s behavioral health workforce, the creation of the Ohio School Safety Center and various funding to law enforcement agencies to help combat violent crime.

“While there is more work to do so Ohioans have peace of mind knowing their children’s focus in school can be on learning and preparing for the future, we have made great strides in emphasizing the importance of good mental health and wellness, while giving law enforcement officers the tools they need to keep our communities safe,” DeWine said in the statement.

He reminded Ohioans of the Safer Ohio School Tip Line where they can anonymously report school safety concerns by calling or texting 844-723-3764 any time of the day.

