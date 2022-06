St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Sosa is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh. Tommy Edman is on second base in place of an idle Nolan Gorman. Albert Pujols is on cleanup duty for the Cardinals while Paul Goldschmidt is hitting second and Nolan Arenado is hitting third.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO