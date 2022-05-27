ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NC could use student test scores as a way to pay teachers. Some educators say no way.

By T. Keung Hui
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbLxT_0fskA4vT00

Some North Carolina teachers are concerned about a proposal to use student test scores as one way to determine how they could be paid in the future.

A state commission is working on a new licensure and compensation model that would pay teachers based on their ratings on student test scores or evaluations and whether they’re willing to take on additional duties.

The majority of teachers surveyed by the state about the plan said their colleagues are concerned about basing pay on test scores. Teachers also worry the new model would create a culture of competitiveness and make it more difficult to attract people in harder to staff schools.

“Their concerns were vast, and we left every meeting with people still having major questions,” Julie Pittman, special advisor to State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, said on Friday.

Pittman was briefing the subcommittee chairs of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) on meetings she’s held with teachers from across the state on the draft plan.

PEPSC hopes to finalize the “Pathways to Excellence for Teaching Professionals” model by the end of the summer. PEPSC will present it to the State Board of Education, which could request state lawmakers to adopt the proposal.

Truitt has said any changes are at least two to three years out.

Basing pay on effectiveness

Currently, North Carolina teachers start at a state base salary of $35,460. They get annual state raises for their first 15 years, then less frequent raises after that. The scale tops out at $52,680, but school districts often supplement the state’s pay.

Teachers can get state bonuses based on their students’ test scores, but it’s not built into their base salary.

But under the new model, there would be seven levels ranging from $30,000 for aspiring teachers who haven’t yet received a bachelor’s degree up to the highest level, where the minimum salary is $73,000.

Instead of advancing up with each year of experience, teachers would move up based on whether they’re considered to be effective. Teachers can meet these standards based on student growth on state tests or reviews by their principal, a higher-level teacher and student surveys.

The highest-paid positions would go to effective teachers who take on additional leadership roles in their schools.

Teachers express concerns

Pittman held meetings with groups of teachers, including several who won their district’s Teacher of the Year award, to get their feedback. Only 20% of the teachers agreed they should be paid solely on years of experience and 80% agreed the current licensure process/compensation scheduled needs reform.

But more than 75% of the teachers listed basing compensation on test scores as the top concern about the model raised by their fellow teachers. More than 50% also listed as concerns creating a culture of competitiveness and the impact the plan will have on attracting teachers to low-performing and under-resourced schools.

The next highest concern was around what impact the new model would have on teachers who get extra pay for having certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards or for having a master’s degree. When state lawmakers eliminated extra pay for master’s degrees, it grandfathered in teachers who had their advanced degree by 2013.

More than 80% of the teachers surveyed agreed that the state should continue to provide the 12% pay boost for those who have national board certification. More than 23% of the state’s teachers have the certification.

Nearly 80% of teachers surveyed agreed it was important to continue grandfathering the extra pay for master’s degrees.

PEPSC has said no current teacher’s pay will decrease when the new model begins. But it hasn’t said how things such as national board certification and master’s pay will be factored.

“Please clarify any hold harmless proposal, national board certification and master’s pay,” Pittman said as she summarized the feedback from the meetings. “Please address veteran teachers’ concerns about where they fall in the licensure/pay structure.”

Will evaluations be objective?

Teachers had many additional questions about how the new model will work, including:

▪ How does the model ensure evaluations and surveys are objective and provide actionable feedback to teachers?

▪ How will licensure look for specialty teachers (exceptional children, English language, arts, physical education, etc)?

▪ How does the model build, train and support a culture of collaboration?

▪ Is this a sustainable funding model?

▪ Why doesn’t the model increase teacher pay across the board without requiring additional roles and responsibilities?

“There has been no resolution to the many concerns raised by numerous educators to the draft teacher licensure proposal,” Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the N.C. Association of Educators, tweeted Friday . “So why are we moving forward?”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Certification#Physical Education#English Language#Nc#State#Pepsc
Fox News

North Carolina preschool uses LGBT flashcards depicting a pregnant man to teach kids colors

A North Carolina preschool used flash cards featuring LGBTQ themes to teach kids colors, including one card depicting a pregnant man. "Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom," Republican State Rep. Erin Paré said in a statement after being alerted to the cards by a constituent, according to North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX43.com

Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old grandma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Television host and actor Nick Cannon made a trip to North Carolina this weekend. It was in honor of his 102-year-old great-grandmother, Corinne Cannon. She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles at an event held in Kannapolis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
533
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy