Callum Smith continues on a path in pursuit of becoming a two-division titlist. The former WBA super middleweight champion will return to the ring on the undercard of the forthcoming Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title fight rematch, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Tuesday. The date and location remain up in the air for the event, which was previously teased to take place July 23 in Saudi Arabia but with nothing signed nor confirmed as this goes to publish.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO