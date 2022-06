COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found on Millwood Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say they found the body of 68-year-old Johnny Drayton at an abandoned building in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue at 11:22 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., police say they found the body of 51-year-old Sam McCray Jr. at the El Cheapo Laundry in the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO