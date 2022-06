Wednesday signals the beginning of a brand new water conservation method instated by Los Angeles City officials as Californians continue to battle a historic drought. With the end of the extended Memorial Day weekend and the month of May, a two-day per week outdoor watering schedule will begin June 1 throughout L.A., with scheduling based on street addresses. Homes with addresses ending in odd numbers are permitted to water their outdoor lawns and gardens on Mondays and Fridays, while those with even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Thursdays and Sundays.All watering is required to take place either in the early...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO