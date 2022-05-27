ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

AAA warns “100 Deadliest Days” begins on Memorial Day

By George Gandy, Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bLR7_0fsk6GtX00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from AAA warn that the “100 Deadliest Days” begins on Memorial Day.

The “100 Deadliest Days” is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day that, statistically, has the highest rate of fatalities for teenagers driving.

“Nationwide 7,124 people died in teen driver-related summertime crashes over a 10-year period from 2011 to 2020,” said AAA Emergency Road Service Manager Mark Mika. “That’s more than 7 people a day each summer and nearly half of those killed in teen driver crashes for the entire rest of the year. “

Police ask that drivers reduce their speed, wear their seatbelts, not be distracted by their phones while driving, and not to get behind the wheel of a car when drinking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Memorial Day at the beach

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Memorial Day heat brought hundreds of people out to Ontario Beach Park Monday. Some people said today was the busiest they've seen it since the pandemic started. While some were gathered in large groups and mingling, others said they made sure to social distance.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Make Multiple DWI Arrests In WNY This Weekend

Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
FREDONIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Holiday headaches in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A holiday travel headache. For the fourth straight day, thousands of flights all across the nation were either delayed or canceled. However, most people flying into the Rochester area experienced very little, to almost no traveling issues throughout the day. News10NBC spent some time at...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Labor Day#Aaa#Rochesterfirst
96.1 The Breeze

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car suspended in air by power lines

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that an accident on Sunday caused a car to become caught in power lines on Emerson Street. A viewer, Vaughn Boler, sent us a video showing the car with its front suspended in the air by a cable and its back bumper on the ground.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Search for missing teen results in dangerous car chase

CLYDE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A search for a missing teen ended with a dangerous car accident on Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Seneca County Sheriff's office was helping locate a missing teen when they got a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle and the teen...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized with injuries to his face

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say they were called to treat a man who had been shot in the face on Monday. The incident happened in the area of Lake and Ravine Avenues around 11:30 Monday morning. Police say that upon arrival they found a 38-year-old man with obvious...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Bust One Person In Underage Drinking Sting

Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Memorial Day hits the beach: Local parks ‘awash’ with crowds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This was the first Memorial Day in two years– that many are saying feels like a true return to normal: the parades, the bar-be-ques, and togetherness. Even with higher costs all around, the public it seemed– just wanted to get out. Martin Paz and his buddies were playing frisbee– they haven’t […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy