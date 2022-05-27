ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for the zoo in Elk Grove advance, design firm selected

By Greta Serrin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Elk Grove is one step closer to having a new state-of-the-art zoo in the city. The Elk Grove City Council moved forward with an agreement with the Sacramento Zoological Society on Wednesday. Plus, a design firm has been chosen to plan the new zoo....

