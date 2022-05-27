ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Hanks on controversial ‘Elvis’ biopic: ‘What have I done?’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Tom Hanks has questioned his decision to play Colonel Tom Parker — who was Elvis Presley’s infamous longtime manager — in the upcoming biopic “Elvis.”

The 65-year-old Oscar winner discussed why he decided to portray him — and how director Baz Luhrmann convinced him to do so — at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

“I’m not interested in playing a bad guy just for the sake of, ‘Before I kill you, Mr. Bond, perhaps you’d like a tour of my installations.’ That’s OK, I get it, but that’s for other stuff,” the “Forrest Gump” actor noted via People .

Hanks donned prosthetics and hefty cosmetics to become the real-life legend, though he confessed at the French film fest that he “did not know what Colonel Tom Parker looked like.”

He added that Luhrmann described the Colonel as a “great carney,” or carnival worker.

“The carney’s job is to bring people to the glittering lights on the outside of town, promise them something they’ve never experienced before, and then, almost giving it to them, at a cost,” he said. “When he said that, I said, ‘I’m your man — now, please, show me a picture.’ “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzZ69_0fsk62cc00
Tom Hanks revealed at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival why he decided to take up the role of Elvis Presley’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
IMDB/Warner Bros.; Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZRuk_0fsk62cc00
Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the biopic “Elvis.”
IMDb/Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, Hanks realized he would need help from a makeup team.

“When he showed me a picture of the Colonel, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, what have I done?'” he said of signing up for the contentious, controversial musical drama, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The film has gotten some bad reviews already , with one critic labeling it “a nightmare” and another specifically calling out Hanks’ role as “possibly the most insufferable movie character ever conceived” and “arguably the least appealing performance of his career.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbHOq_0fsk62cc00 Early reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ claim it’s ‘deliriously awful’

But Hanks apparently saw potential in the part.

“[Parker was] a mercurial and brilliant man who at the same time made sure he lined his own pockets,” Hanks noted. “He knew that about Elvis the first time he saw Elvis’ effect on an audience … He realized that guy was forbidden fruit, and you can make an awful lot of money on forbidden fruit.”

Parker discovered Presley in 1955, and the pair worked together up until the “Heartbreak Hotel” singer’s death in 1977. Parker died in 1997 at the age of 87.

“There would have been no Elvis without Colonel Tom Parker; there would have been no Colonel Tom Parker without Elvis. A symbiotic relationship,” Hanks added. “What Baz tantalized me with was, here was a guy who saw an opportunity to manifest a once-in-a-lifetime talent into a cultural force.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwki4_0fsk62cc00
Elvis Presley’s widow Priscilla Presley is shown with Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks at the “Elvis” screening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 26.
WireImage

Prosthetics and “insufferable” portrayal aside, fans apparently also were weary about the “Captain Philips” actor’s weird accent for Parker, who was Dutch-American. But Hanks reportedly avoided a question about his “ ridiculous ” accent at the festival and simply gushed over the late music entrepreneur’s legacy.

“Elvis” will swing its hips into theaters on June 24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonel Tom Parker#Film Star#French#Imdb Warner Bros
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy