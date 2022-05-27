ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Details Released In Deadly Frederick Motorcycle Crash

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Motorcycle Photo Credit: mbll from Pixabay

A motorcyclist was killed in a Frederick crash Friday, May 27, according to authorities.

A Dodge Charger that veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the motorcycle near Baker Valley and Fingerboard roads around 12:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

The male operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Initial investigation suggests weather conditions could have possibly played a role in the crash.

