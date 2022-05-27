ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Sales tax holiday on storm supplies starts Saturday

By Ryan Hughes
 4 days ago
Next week is start of hurricane season, which is predicted to be above-average this year.

Getting prepared can be quite costly, but starting Saturday, you'll have the chance to save some money.

On aisle 24 inside Rocky's Ace Hardware, Bill Butler is getting his store ready before customers start taking advantage of Florida's Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday.

"If you're thinking about getting these products, please come get them now because if you're here on the days before a hurricane and the line is to the back of a store, it makes it tough," Butler said.

Storm season is almost here and starting Saturday, you can save some money on hurricane supplies.

Select items with no sales tax include generators for $1000 or less, flashlights for $40 or less, and tarps and batteries.

"Wait until that last minute and that's when people are in a frantic mode and some of those products might not be here," Butler said.

This week, Palm Beach County leaders presented their Storm Season Preparedness Report in front of county commissioners, urging new and long-time residents to make a storm plan and make it now.

"With so many people moving to the county, get to know your neighbors and educate them about preparations," said Mary Blakeney, Palm Beach County's director of emergency management. "Over the past 11 years, South Florida is hurricane country. Palm Beach County has been extremely lucky."

And with forecasters predicting a busy season, stores across Florida are getting the supplies ready.

"In case that little hurricane threat comes our way, we'll be ready for it," Butler said.

The sales tax holiday runs from May 28 through June 10.

For the first time, this year some items for your pets are also tax-free.

For a complete list of eligible items, click here.

