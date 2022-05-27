Portland police investigate deadly shooting in St. Johns
KGW
4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland that left one man dead. Officers responded to reports of a man dead in a home in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street around 6:03 a.m. Friday,...
A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash at a Northeast Portland intersection early Tuesday morning left one dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 5:30 a.m., Police responded to a car crash on Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. PPB said a car left the road and crashed into a power pole. The driver was found dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver died in a single vehicle crash in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Around 5:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. The vehicle appeared to have left the road and crashed into a power pole, PPB said in a news release.
A driver who fatally struck a Gresham pedestrian while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol in 2019 was sentenced to five years in state prison last Wednesday. David T. Haugen, now 41, will pay an additional $2,000 in fines and have his license permanently revoked after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide, DUII and hit-and-run.
The Hillsboro Police Department reports some notable calls for service from May 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 16 Three suspects were spotted stealing a catalytic converter from the 2200 block of Southeast Thrush Avenue. The suspect vehicle is a maroon 1990s Mitsubishi Lancer with damage to the rear bumper. This vehicle is associated with other catalytic converter thefts. A man went to the...
A 36-year-old man who was shot by police more than three weeks ago after an exchange of gunfire in Northeast Portland made his first court appearance Tuesday. Matthew Ronald Leahey was arraigned on allegations of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.
The Beaverton Police Department reports some calls for service from May 11-15, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
22-year-old Jamie Cervantes Urenda went to prison in June of 1987 on a charge for first degree rape. He escaped with another inmate in 1989 from an Oregon Department of Corrections' recreation yard in Salem.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Skyview High School was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to class. The semi-automatic handgun was found by staff in the boy’s jacket pocket. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber. The student said he brought it...
YAMHILL CO., Ore. — The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, McMinnville Police, and Oregon State Police are searching for a driver who ran away from a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Northeast Three Mile Lane and Northeast Cumulus Avenue. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said a K9 from...
A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said 10 people were injured in 10 shootings in the city in less than 24 hours beginning early Friday morning. On Friday just before 3 a.m., PPB said a fight between a group of people led to gunfire at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Sherman Street. Two people were shot, and one was critically injured.
The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...
SEASIDE, Ore. — The reader board outside Seaside High School flashed a farewell to beloved teacher Kyle Rieger this week. The 26-year-old band teacher died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a car crash on Saturday. Investigators said Rieger was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost...
The Tigard Police Department rounds up calls for service from May 8-14, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 8 Two customers stole merchandise from a store in the 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. When confronted by loss prevention, one of them shoved the store worker, who was not hurt. No arrests have yet been made. Officers responded to a traffic crash where one driver...
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from May 12-19, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, May 12 A caller reported they located a grenade on their property. Upon inspection, officers found it to be a novelty item and not an explosive. A caller reported a rogue peahen was wandering around a residential neighborhood. A caller — from a different part of town...
Comments / 5