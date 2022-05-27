ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland police investigate deadly shooting in St. Johns

 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland that left one man dead. Officers responded to reports of a man dead in a home in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street around 6:03 a.m. Friday,...

The Oregonian

Driver killed in NE Portland crash, police say

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deadly crash leaves one dead in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash at a Northeast Portland intersection early Tuesday morning left one dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 5:30 a.m., Police responded to a car crash on Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. PPB said a car left the road and crashed into a power pole. The driver was found dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Driver killed in crash in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver died in a single vehicle crash in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Around 5:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. The vehicle appeared to have left the road and crashed into a power pole, PPB said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Officers revive overdose victim with Narcan

The Hillsboro Police Department reports some notable calls for service from May 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 16 Three suspects were spotted stealing a catalytic converter from the 2200 block of Southeast Thrush Avenue. The suspect vehicle is a maroon 1990s Mitsubishi Lancer with damage to the rear bumper. This vehicle is associated with other catalytic converter thefts. A man went to the...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Man shot by police after exchange of gunfire makes first court appearance

A 36-year-old man who was shot by police more than three weeks ago after an exchange of gunfire in Northeast Portland made his first court appearance Tuesday. Matthew Ronald Leahey was arraigned on allegations of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Man threatens landscapers over noise

The Beaverton Police Department reports some calls for service from May 11-15, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Skyview H.S. Student Arrested With Gun On Campus

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Skyview High School was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to class. The semi-automatic handgun was found by staff in the boy’s jacket pocket. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber. The student said he brought it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXL

Crash Kills Woman on Highway 30

A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

10 people shot in 10 shootings in 24 hours in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said 10 people were injured in 10 shootings in the city in less than 24 hours beginning early Friday morning. On Friday just before 3 a.m., PPB said a fight between a group of people led to gunfire at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Sherman Street. Two people were shot, and one was critically injured.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: One assaulted in bar, two assaulted in car

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...
KGW

Beloved teacher in Seaside dies from injuries sustained in car wreck

SEASIDE, Ore. — The reader board outside Seaside High School flashed a farewell to beloved teacher Kyle Rieger this week. The 26-year-old band teacher died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a car crash on Saturday. Investigators said Rieger was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost...
SEASIDE, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Cops called after kids seen hanging out window

The Tigard Police Department rounds up calls for service from May 8-14, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 8 Two customers stole merchandise from a store in the 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. When confronted by loss prevention, one of them shoved the store worker, who was not hurt. No arrests have yet been made. Officers responded to a traffic crash where one driver...
TIGARD, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Department: Peahen, rooster, goats amok

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from May 12-19, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, May 12 A caller reported they located a grenade on their property. Upon inspection, officers found it to be a novelty item and not an explosive. A caller reported a rogue peahen was wandering around a residential neighborhood. A caller — from a different part of town...
FOREST GROVE, OR
