St Pete Florida Man Gets Felony Battery Charge After Throwing Chili. Pinellas County Sheriff’s office says the 50 year old, George Armstrong got in to an argument. As the argument escalated, his chili was warming in the microwave. An affidavit says Armstrong poked the victim in the face, before removing the chili from the microwave and throwing it.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO