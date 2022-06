CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement. “West Virginians should be able to rely on the truthfulness of the claims that car manufacturers make in advertising,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “When people bought one of these Ford cars or trucks, they put their faith in what Ford represented. But Ford falsely advertised the pickups were capable of hauling more.” The multistate investigation looked into Ford’s misleading...

