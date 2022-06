A 17 year old was killed in a shooting near Coastal Carolina University on Sunday. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Joshua McPherson of Florence. He died at a hospital after a shooting at the Coastal Club Apartments. Police were called to the area around 5:55 a.m. and are now investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspects are in custody at this time and there is no active threat to the community. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Conway Police Department.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO