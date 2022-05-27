ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

This new bank is establishing its headquarters in Bellingham

By Dave Gallagher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUN9L_0fsk1e8K00

A new community bank is establishing its headquarters in Bellingham and hopes to open more branches throughout Whatcom County.

Savi Financial Corporation, which operates SaviBank, has filed regulatory paperwork to convert its Bellingham branch to a separate bank, to be named Orca Bank. The bank will be at 1910 Broadway , in Bellingham’s Fountain District.

Once approved by federal regulators, Orca Bank will be considered a sister bank to SaviBank, with a separate, local board of directors and management team, said Michal Cann, chairman and president of Savi Financial Corporation.

The goal in establishing a separate bank is so decisions can be made on a strictly local level, Cann said in a phone interview.

“Our focus with Orca bank is Whatcom County and we see great potential,” Cann said.

Getting federal approval to establish a new bank can take several months, so Bellingham SaviBank customers won’t see the changes until later this year. Once approved, those customers shouldn’t notice much difference in terms of types of services offered, however, those going in for a business or real estate loan will find they are working directly with staff who are making those approval decisions, Cann said.

Cann said Orca Bank plans to add several more people to its current staff of around 10. Cann will be chairman and CEO of Orca Bank while Drew Wilkens was recently hired to be president.

The board of directors consists of a variety of local business people, including Lydia Bennett, Keith Carpenter, Julian Greening, Rogan Jones, Chester Lackey, Manuel Llanos, Regan Walker Sayres, Ali Taysi and Richard Tremaine.

According to the FDIC , SaviBank had $64.4 million in deposits at the Bellingham branch at the end of June 2021. That’s the smallest market share among banks that have Whatcom County branches, coming in right behind Columbia State Bank’s $66.4 million in Whatcom County deposits. Both SaviBank and Columbia are the only banks with just one branch in Whatcom County.

With nine offices in Whatcom County, Peoples Bank has the highest market share in local bank deposits, with $1.35 billion at the end of June 2021.

After Bellingham, Cann said they see potential in establishing branches in other Whatcom County communities, as well as in other parts of Bellingham.

“We are creating Orca Bank solely for the benefit of Whatcom County. Any bank can claim they help the community, but Orca Bank will be a full-fledged, independent, local bank committed exclusively to Whatcom County communities,” said Drew Wilkens in a news release about the announcement. “We are also excited about the group of community leaders we brought together as our directors.”

With its eight other branches, SaviBank will remained focused in areas just south of Whatcom County, including Skagit and Island counties. It also has a loan production office in Friday Harbor.

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Whatcom County sees more population growth during pandemic

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The economy may have slowed but Whatcom County’s cities continued to see population growth during the height of the pandemic. The U.S. Census Bureau says Bellingham grew by just over 700 residents from July 2020 to July 2021 to reach a population of 92, 289.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. WSDOT’s safety rest area free coffee program returns. After more than 2 years, nonprofits across the state can once again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected safety rest areas, providing coffee to the traveling public. The popular program was shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Doing Business in … Port Orchard

When Leslie Knope lobbied for a new town slogan for her fictional hometown of Pawnee in NBC’s hit comedy Parks and Recreation, the descriptions she came up with could have easily applied to Port Orchard. This charming waterfront community, nestled on the Sinclair Inlet and thronged with boutiques, lives up to its own tagline with gusto: “Storied Past, Bright Future.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whatcom County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Bellingham, WA
Business
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Friday Harbor, WA
KGMI

Blue Wolf reaches labor deal with Intalco smelter union

FERNDALE, Wash. – Some progress has been made in the effort to reopen the Alcoa smelter in Ferndale, though there are still big obstacles to overcome. The prospective buyer of the smelter, Blue Wolf Capital Partners, has reached a labor deal with Intalco union members that left the workers optimistic about returning to improved wages and benefits.
FERNDALE, WA
q13fox.com

Local Memorial Day events happening around the Puget Sound

The local community, families and veterans will honor our fallen heroes at numerous Memorial Day events happening around the Puget Sound region on Monday. Below is a list of local events happening in cities throughout Western Washington. SEATTLE, WA. 96th Annual Memorial Day Celebration at Evergreen Washelli. The Veterans Memorial...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Bank#State Bank#Bank Deposits#Savibank#Orca Bank
publicola.com

Despite Concerns, Homelessness Authority Approves Budget that Funders “Have No Realistic Ability to Pay For”

On Friday, after a half-hour of discussion, the governing board of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority voted unanimously to move forward with a 2023 agency budget that would require Seattle and King County to come up with $209 million next year to fund the authority—$90 million more than its current “base” budget of $119 million.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MyNorthwest.com

Community bloomed around Rose Theatre, now for sale in Port Townsend

News broke late last week in Port Townsend that the community’s beloved historic movie palace – the Rose Theatre – is up for sale. Since then, potential buyers have been lining up to “audition” for their chance to buy the one-of-a-kind cinema. The original Rose...
KHQ Right Now

Seattle considers measures to address gig worker pay, rights

City Councilperson Lisa Herbold says the companies should find a sustainable business model that allows workers to make a fair wage. “This is an expensive city to live and work in and if paying employee subminimum wage is the only way that businesses can sustain their model, then there should be some consideration about whether or not their business model really works."
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Aurora Commons: A place of belonging in North Seattle

We all desire a place to belong. "The Aurora Commons is a place where people feel seen, heard, and known, and invited to belong," according to Christina Smith, Development and Communications Manager at the Aurora Commons. Located on Aurora and N 90th Street, just blocks north of Greenlake, the Aurora...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Thousands without power in Edmonds Monday morning

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds lost power for a few hours Monday morning after a squirrel became caught in a switch at the Five Corners substation, according to PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney. The squirrel did not survive the mishap. The outage occurred just before 9 a.m. and...
EDMONDS, WA
invisiblepeople.tv

Seattle Suburb Institutes a Camping Ban Without Having Local Shelter Options

States Are Choosing to Criminalize Homelessness Rather Than Implement Proven Solutions. A northern suburb of Seattle passed a law that criminalizes sleeping outside on May 18 despite not having local shelter options for people experiencing homelessness. The ordinance passed by the City Council of Edmonds, Washington, gives homeless people two...
SEATTLE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
701
Followers
96
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy